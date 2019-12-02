Cantata and nativity planned

UNION CITY, Ind. – Harrisville Christian Church invites the entire community to their Christmas Cantata and Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Harrisville Church is located at 4900 E South St, Union City, IN (use as GPS address). Take SR32 between Winchester and Union City to 500 East (on the west side of Cardinal Ethanol), turn north and continue into Harrisville. Turn left off 500 East on to East South Street and continue to the church.

All are welcome to come and celebrate the birth of Christ.