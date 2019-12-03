Christmas services at Oakland COB

BRADFORD – Oakland Church of the Brethren will host the following Christmas services. The public is invited to attend and enjoy.

Candlelight Communion will be on Sunday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Join family and friends for an evening of reflection and to remember why we celebrate Christmas. Communion will be shared in a candlelight atmosphere while soft music fills the sanctuary. Directly after Candlelight Communion, there will be a Service of Remembrance. This service is to reflect on those loved ones we have lost and to remember they will forever live in our hearts. For those who need a listening ear, a prayer, or just a hug, there will be a deacon available after the service.

Christmas Eve Service will be Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. Join them as they prepare their hearts and sing praises to the Lord. Come worship with family and friends on this special evening. After the service, snacks will be provided in the fellowship hall. Continue the excitement of this joyous season as you share time with your family and friends.

Oakland wishes you a wonderful Christmas season and invites you to these special services as well as their Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 937-448-2287. They are located at 8058 Horatio Harris Creek Road, 2 1/2 miles north of Gettysburg. You may also visit our website at oaklandchurch.org.