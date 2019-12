ANSONIA – A Candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held at Ansonia First Church of God on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. This service will be a quiet time of celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Come worship with family and friends on this special evening.

Ansonia First wishes you a Merry Christmas and invites you to our Sunday morning services each week at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 937-337-3945. Ansonia First is located at 750 South Main Street. Visit achog.org.