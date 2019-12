GREENVILLE – The Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., invites everyone to a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m.

This special service includes “Christmas Through Children’s Eyes” – a multi-media presentation of the Christmas story featuring artwork created by children who have been a part of our children’s ministry. The service will also include special music, meditation and candle lighting. A nursery is available.

Contact 548-3583 for more information.