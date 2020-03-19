Fighting for the right to life

Is evil real? There has been lie after lie from greed to lust that has led to an extreme of genocides. Humankind is no stranger to bloodshed. At the beginning of time and through the pages of one of the greatest documented books, the Bible, choices are made to who would live and who would die.

Evil is real and it takes on many different masks but it always has this underlining thread that of pride. That one particular group is better than the next with pride of self-love and hatred toward the next that the world would be better off without that certain group or race. From the Old Testament, the story goes that God wiped out all the wicked people and only one righteous family lived to replenish the earth and in the New Testament King Herod was killing babies because he was afraid that one of those babies were going to take his power and his kingship.

The Great Purge in Russia in the 1930s was estimated 0.6 to 1.75 million deaths due to social disorder and in China, which was called the Great Leap Forward, 15 to 55 million deaths occurred — all for the sake of modernizing their culture. Stepping out we can see the devastation of death and evil that some men have brought to the world but Evil is not dead. Selfishness produces evil — an evil that kills people for their religious beliefs, the color of their skin, or their sexual orientation. They have a voice and they have fought back but now evil has gotten smarter and it’s killing a generation with no voice, making the womb one of the most dangerous places to be in the world. The stories were sold to “it’s better for the future.” “you’re not ready yet.” “You’re too poor to take care of this fetus or this thing.”

Humankind pushes aside its young because we can’t physically hear the cries as it dies. Who will stand up and be the voice of the millions of children who are dying in the womb? We’re wrong to think they’re better off dead than to be born in a poor family. Who doesn’t need help at times in life? It’s hard to believe that our leaders have to make a bill that requires doctors to try to preserve the life of an infant born alive during an attempted abortion. The Governor vetoed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” said, “It’s important to protect the lives of all children, and laws already exist to protect newborn babies. Instead of passing unnecessary legislation for political purposes we need to move on from divisive social issues and focus on the needs of North Carolina families: education, health care, and good-paying jobs,” he said. What is he really protecting? If there’s no protection for the foundation of life, families will be a thing of the past.

There’s been a study done called Cradles of Eminence, which investigated the family background of 400 highly successful people in the world and 3/4 of them came from dysfunctional, poor, and broken families and the other 1/4 had physical disabilities. Through the challenges that they faced, they had to compensate for the disadvantages and that was the major factor that drove them to become world changers. Who can look at certain people as trash and simply dispose of them? We need to look in the mirror and see what are we? What’s the difference between a Hitler or Mao Zedong if we let innocent people die? We still have the freedom to stand up for the voiceless and vote! We have to stand in the gap. We, the people, say it’s sad as millions of babies have been carried off in body bags. Today’s the day God‘s judgment is not lax, someone has to pay the price.

Jesus Christ has paid the price so we can walk in that forgiveness, walking in boldness in the courage to stand up for our brothers and sisters. That was good enough and having a baby is the biggest blessing to your future. If we’re smart enough to send someone to the moon we’re smart enough to figure out how to have a family for a baby. Waiting in our churches, our classrooms praying for more individuals to fill our congregations, our groups, and to have jobs, a better vision for the future.

A good place to start is the almost 70 million babies that have been aborted since Roe v. Wade and somehow we don’t notice because unlike the Jews they’re not put on a train getting hauled off to the concentration camps or like the slaves that hung from trees. Now it’s done in abortion clinics and they throw them in a trash bag. How can we vote for somebody that says I’m pro-choice? What does that mean? That you have the final word to choose who is worthy to live? These babies are counting on us. How can anybody vote for a leader that says they care for people or certain people when they’re pro-choice? These helpless children are trusting us for safety to bring them out of harm’s way into a bright future. Yet all that is said is, “Sorry you didn’t come from the right family background.” What leader will fight for the right to life? For the yellow, black, brown, and white; rich or poor, big or small; not only for an American but for the future of all life.

Benjamin Budde For the people

Benjamin Budde is a husband, father, preacher, artist and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their four sons in St. Marys. He can be reached at ben.budde@yahoo.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

