Bradford Community Club activities set for June 30

BRADFORD — The Bradford Community Club, located at 149 Miami Ave., is hosting a day of fun activities and entertainment on June 30.

Guests can choose to participate in a 5K run/walk or a 15-mile easy or 31-mile intermediate difficulty bicycle tour. The entry fee is $15 (cash only) plus two non-perishable or canned food items with event day only registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

The 5K run/walk start time will be at 8 a.m. All bicycle tour participants must complete the course by 11 a.m. with start times at riders’ discretion from 7 to 8:15 a.m. There will be water stations provided on all courses. Refreshments, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes will be available.

Then, from 6 to 10 p.m., there will be a ‘50s and ‘60s record hop with hometown Dick Clark as the DJ. The admission fee is $3.

For more information on these events, call 937-570-6142.