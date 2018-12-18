Darke County Senior Citizens give to FISH Mitten Tree

Darke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs.

