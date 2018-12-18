Posted on by

Darke County Senior Citizens give to FISH Mitten Tree


Darke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs.

Darke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs.


Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Darke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs.

Darke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/12/web1_IMG_2211-rev.jpgDarke County Senior Citizens Virginia O’Dell, Charlene Bergman and Shirley Jones were at Montage in downtown Greenville Tuesday to donate to the FISH Mitten Tree. Donated gloves and mittens will be distributed to children enrolled in the Darke County Head Start programs. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate