GREENVILLE – Darke County Senior Outreach’s Annual Senior Luncheon Event will be held on May 8. This event, for ages 55 and older, will be held at Romer’s Catering, 118 East Main St., Greenville. Doors open at 10 a.m., with a complimentary meal being served at 11:30 a.m.

There will be entertainment by Gene Sherfy as well as trivia, door prizes, and free tote bags.

RSVP by April 29 to State of the Heart Care at 937-548-2999. Seats are limited – RSVP early.