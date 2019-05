GREENVILLE – Borderline will hold its annual fundraiser for the Cancer Association of Darke County. There will be a lot of fun activities, including poker run, door prizes, auction, 50/50 drawing, chicken dinners, hog raffle, live music and more.

The event will be held May 18 at the Borderline Club, 6140 Hillgrove-Southern Road, Greenville. Doors open at noon. The cost is $3 per person or $5 per couple. For more information, call Bud at 417-3026.