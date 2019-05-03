Book sale and more at APL

ARCANUM – The annual book sale at the APL will be held May 16-25. There will be plenty of books for patrons to look through to add to a collection.

There will be an adult coloring session on Tuesday, May 21 at 4 p.m. Patrons are invited to drop in for a relaxing afternoon of coloring and visiting. The book club will also be meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. Participants will discuss last month’s selection and pick up the book for the next meeting. No registration is needed and newcomers are welcome.

As a reminder, the library will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 with any questions. Patrons can also visit www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org for more information about programs and to access the library catalog. The library can be found on Facebook and Twitter as well.