Ansonia Alumni Banquet & Dance

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Alumni Association will hold its 141st Banquet & Dance on Saturday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. at the Ansonia School. There will be time to visit with former classmates before the banquet in designated classrooms.

The banquet will be catered by Michael’s of Greenville and the cost is $15 per person. The program includes special entertainment from the AHS Music Department, induction of the new graduating class, and the announcement of scholarships. There will also be a dance following the banquet at the Greenville Moose Lodge from 9 p.m. to midnight and the cost is $13 per person. The band, Strategy, will be performing. They play Classic Rock and Top 40 Country of the 1960’s through 2019.

All reservations and payments must be sent to the Ansonia H. S. Alumni Association; PO Box 146; Ansonia, Ohio 45303. No payments will be accepted at the banquet; however, payment will be accepted at the dance with a late fee. If any alumnus has not received an invitation, they can go to the school’s website at www.ansonia.k12.oh.us and click on the “Alumni” link. There they will find the Alumni Invitation. Alumni can also update their name and address for next year’s mailing. Invitation forms are also available at the school and at the Ansonia Branch of the Greenville National Bank. The deadline for reservations is Saturday, May 18.