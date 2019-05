GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School class of 1961 will hold a luncheon at the Maid Rite on Thursday, May 30 at noon.

They will meet at the picnic area in the rear. Please join us. No RSVP required, just show up. Purchase your own food and drink.

If you have questions, call Becky (Christian) Zuklich at (502) 269-8560 or Kay (McCarthy) Reall at (937) 316-4855.