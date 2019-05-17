Singles Dance is May 25

GREENVILLE – There will be a Singles Dance hosted by Darke County Singles Group on Saturday, May 25, from 8-11 p.m. at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Garrie Woorley and Backstage Pass will provide the music.

Backstage Pass is a popular band from Connersville, Ind. that plays a wide variety of music – classic rock, soulful blues, country, southern rock and much more for your dancing and listening pleasure.

This event is open to the public – no membership is required. Singles 21 and over are welcome. Admission is $7.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at 937-901-3969