Educational Canoe Float planned

GREENVILLE – Come out and enjoy a day on the Stillwater River on June 7. The Darke and Miami Soil and Water Conservation Districts, City of Greenville, along with the Park Districts of Darke and Miami Counties, are teaming up to provide an educational and fun trip covering a little over five miles of one of Ohio’s scenic rivers, the Stillwater River. This is a great way to understand the importance and beauty of our state’s rivers and streams. Reserve your canoe now for a day of sun, fun and learning on the Stillwater River.

This year’s float will begin at the Maple Ridge Reserve at 9 a.m. and end at the Covington Community Park. They ask participants to arrive at least 15 minutes early. The cost to participate is $5 per person, which covers lunch. This event is not recommended for those with health conditions.

Reserve your spot by calling the Darke SWCD office at 937-548-1715, extension 3 or visit www.darkeswcd.com. Space is limited and registration will be taken on a first come, first served basis. The registration fee is required in advance to reserve your spot on the float.

Registration will be accepted until June 5 or until the trip is full, whichever happens first. For more information regarding the canoe float, contact Jared Coppess at jared.coppess@darkeswcd.com.