New Madison Kiwanis serves vets

GREENVILLE – For the second year, the New Madison Kiwanis Club is proud to honor area veterans this June. Members will be serving their famous sausage sandwiches June 14 and 15 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., or while supplies last. This event will be open to the public, and free sandwiches will be offered to veterans with proper ID. Thanks to the Darke County Agriculture Society, they will once again set up their Sausage Barn on the fairgrounds in the same spot they use for The Great Darke county Fair.

All proceeds from this project will go to the Darke County Veterans Organization.