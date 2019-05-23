Pre-sale Poultry Days tickets

VERSAILLES – Pre-sale ride tickets for Poultry Days are available at Johns IGA, Second National Bank, ACE Hardware and the Versailles Savings & Loan and ACE Hardware. Ride all day either Friday, Saturday or Sunday for $20…only $15 if you buy presale. Individual ride tickets are only available at the festival. Subject to weather, rides will operate 3-11 p.m. on Friday, 12-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Additional attractions organized for the festival including pony ride will require separate tickets.

Pre-sale chicken dinner tickets are available at Johns IGA, Second National Bank, the Versailles Savings & Loan in Versailles and Greenville ACE. Buy tickets for your family, friends or as a gift. The dinner comes with chips, applesauce, roll & butter and orange drink. The dinner price will not increase and remains $8. Dinners will be sold from 3:30-8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Come early since the chicken can sell out earlier.

They also offer pre-sale Business Chicken Tickets. Reward your employees or business partners with tickets and only pay for the tickets used. Minimum order of 25 tickets, orders must be placed by Friday, May 31. To order, email vpdchickenline@gmail.com.

Pre-sale ticket sales end Wednesday, June 12. Visit www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules.