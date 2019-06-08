DCP making terrariums

GREENVILLE – On June 27, the Darke County Parks will host a DIY “Build your own terrarium” workshop. With the help of a naturalist, build a miniature ecosystem. Bring a sealable glass (or plastic) container (approximately 1-1.5 gallon). This class is for beginners. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center. The fee is $10.

For more information, contact the parks at infor@darkecountyparks.org or 937-548-0165.

Registration is required and can be done by visiting http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.