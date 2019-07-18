UC library book sale

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Union City Public Library is holding its ever popular annual book sale on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Folks are invited to stop by the library to find bargains and unexpected treasures. Great deals are to be found with paperbacks for only 25 cents and hardbacks for 50 cents, or you can even fill a bag or a box for $3. Support the library at 408 North Columbia Street, and then spend the remainder of the day enjoying the 2019 Union City Stateline Heritage Days celebration.