Library Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s final Family Fun Day for the summer is Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn. They are hosting a Grand Finale Carnival with a bounce house, obstacle course, games, prizes, and fun for everyone. The grand prize drawings will take place with four lucky summer readers winning bicycles or Kings Island passes.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.” It’s been a record-breaking summer in terms of attendance, the number of readers, and Library participation.