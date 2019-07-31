Splendor in the Grass featured

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series will screen the 1961 coming-of-age drama Splendor in the Grass in August. The film was directed by Elia Kazan and starred Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty.

Splendor in the Grass features Natalie Wood in one of her finest dramatic roles as she plays a teen girl in the 1920s wrestling with her emerging desires for her boyfriend, played by Warren Beatty in his film debut, and the moral strictures of their time. The film is a moving examination of the familial tensions and the sexism underlying the moral expectations placed upon young men and women.

Join the Greenville Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., as they screen Splendor in the Grass. Free popcorn, candy, and soft drinks will be provided, and David Nilsen will lead a brief discussion after the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.