Ladybugs present award

GREENVILLE – The Residential Landscaping Award, sponsored by The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and the Ladybug Garden Club, was presented to Robin Magoteax of Sugar Maple Drive for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of her residential property and for community beautification. Robin is very dedicated to her gardens with creative displays of annuals in antique containers. She selected a large iron pot, bicycles, child’s chair and vintage walker, suitcases, small grocery carts, picnic tables and numerous other items to stage her container plantings in. Robin stated she gets her inspiration from her mother and a good friend urging her to love and appreciate her constant three hours daily watering jobs. She moved into her home last October, had a heart attack in December, and has devoted her good health now to her gardens.

Shown presenting the award are Ladybug members Sherri Jones, Angela Beumer, her dog Maddie Marie, Robin and Ladybug Lisa Marcum.