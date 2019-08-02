GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1948 held its 71st year reunion at the Brethren Retirement Community, Brick Room, on May 4. Those in attendance were (front row) Harvey Pierce, Dick Faulkner, Richard Robbins, Doris Rhoades Mikesell, Betty Oberer Best, Bob Hathaway, Phyllis Shook Townsend, (back row) Vanis Lephart Brumbaugh, Jack Brandt, Nancy Nealeigh Wenger, Phyllis Beisner Hathaway, Phyllis Bowman Null, E.J. Byram, Arlene Fourman Hicks and Shirley Stebbins DiRocco.

