AARC photography show

UNION CITY, Ind. – Art Association of Randolph County Executive Director Vicki Vardaman recently presented Greg Sommer of Ridgeville with the Best of Show Award at the 16th annual photography show at the Arts Depot in Union City. The show is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until Aug. 15.

Sommer’s winning photograph is titled, “The Unknown 3rd Floor.” He earned $300 for winning Best of Show Professional.

The Best of Show Amateur winner was Below the Glacier by Ben Boettger. She won $100.

Winners in the professional division ($100) were Ada by Abby Wagner, Mick & Mabel by Joe Halberstadt, Old Man by Diana Fahl, Waiting for the World to Change for Mary Ellen Bertram, and Feels So Good by Mary Ellen Bertram.

Winners in the amateur division ($50) were

Woman with Fish by Ben Boettger, Tonka on the Beach by Diana Grubbs, Carter Caves by Diana Grubbs, Big Lyons Falls Mohican by Hank Deneski, and Winged Beauty by Steve Brewer.

Honorable mentions at the show earned $20 each and were Departure by Angie Hedman, Community Feeding Time by Robert Worth Jr., Good Ole Times by Greg Sommer, Slow Motion by Howard Holland, Reflections by Tammy Cline, Rusted Treasure by Jordan Auger, Summer Beauty by Peg Hoover, and Making America Great Again by Carl Gay.