Darke Co. Singles Group

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host its monthly Singles Dance on Saturday, Aug. 24, 8-11 p.m., at the VFW 7262 Ballroom, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.

Mandolin Bridge is back. MB is one of their most popular bands and draw very large crowds. They play a large variety of music – older rock, classic country and much, much more for your dancing and listening pleasure. Don’t miss the fun, music and dancing on our large dance floor.

VFW has cash bar – carry-in drinks are not permitted (VFW rules). The kitchen is closed, but you may bring food/snacks.

The event is open to the public and no membership is required. You must be 21 older. Admission is $7.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at (937) 901-3969.