PORTLAND, Ind. – The Stich ‘N’ Chatter Quilt Show will be held at the Arts Place, Inc., 131 E. Walnut St., Portland, Ind. The public is invited to attend on Aug. 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the quilt show, they will have numerous vendors.