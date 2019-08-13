Hayner hosts new music festival

TROY – “PorchFest” is a new kind of music festival based on local music and community generosity. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be presenting Troy’s first-ever PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 14, noon to 5 p.m. The idea of porch music harks back to the days when neighbors and friends would gather on a Friday or Saturday night, on one porch or another, jamming and playing favorite tunes. On Saturday, September 14 thirty-six musical acts will perform on twenty-eight porches, in side-yards, lots and patios, with six concerts each hour, in a wide variety of genres and styles of music. Enjoy everything from rock to polka to bluegrass to chamber to old time to experimental electronic.

The Troy, Ohio PorchFest experience begins when the map of the event is in your hands. Choose your favorite bands and take a walking trip through Troy’s Southwest Historic District. On your way to see your favorite band, you are sure to pass by a few more bands that you can’t help but stop and listen for a moment or so. It will be a day full of music beginning at noon with the last set beginning at 5 pm.

Some of the musicians are coming from as far away as Columbus. Paisha Thomas wanted her trio to be part of the festival. She is a Piqua native currently living in Columbus hosting a musical program called Paisha’s Place with the Streetlight Guild. Some musicians are quite famous, like Seth Graham who is an experimental electronic artist. He is one of the founders of Orange Milk, which is a well-known American label that produces and incubates experimental music both here and overseas. Both these musicians have connections to the Miami Valley Music scene as do all of the Troy, Ohio PorchFest musicians. This area has a rich music culture that is worth celebrating. In each genre you will find passionate local musicians that will come together to make this festival an outstanding experience. You will find bluegrass with Berachah Valley and country with the ReFlektion. Hear some modern blues with Someday Morning and some good polka with Uncle Lou and the Polka Partners. You will find chamber music with Quintessential Winds and the ten-piece Germantown Dulcimer Society will bring us old-time traditional favorites. Grey Cloud Nein will bring us rock and Corey Breth will present modern folk. Catch some Americana with Rum River Blend as well as some world music with Mystic Flutes and Tribal Drums. For a complete list of all the quality musicians in this festival you can visit TroyHayner.org/porchfest.

Brukner Park will be the site of the Trojan City Music stage with more PorchFest music. Student recitals will take place from noon until 2 p.m. This stage will also be the site of an open mic set-up between 3 and 5 p.m. Trojan City Music will provide the sound equipment for open mic. Sign up for this event on the Hayner website or at the event.