Library at Community Garden

GREENVILLE – This was the Greenville Public Library’s first year for a garden plot at the Bish Discovery Center Community Garden on Ohio Street. Librarians Caitlyn Clark and Warren Richards planted Cinderella Pumpkins, Long Island Dill, Rosie Basil and Cherokee Purple Tomatoes. Clark started the seeds in February and has been going out to the plot with Richards to maintain them. They have already started harvesting the pumpkins and dill for the Growing Harvest Seed Library.

All of the seeds came from the Library’s very own Growing Harvest Seed Library and will be available for patrons to take soon. Growing Harvest opened in May 2014 when they started with 25 members and 100 seed packets purchased from Baker’s Creek Heirloom Seeds. Now they have 350 varieties of seeds available for borrowing and 173 registered members.

Growing Harvest has gained three new donors this year: Companion Seeds, Rural King’s Livingston Seeds, and Bish Discovery Center. Other donors provide over 1000 seed packets a year, such as Baker’s, Seed Saver’s Exchange, Hudson Valley Seed Library, and many more; not counting locally grown seeds returned by members.