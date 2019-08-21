Friends of DCP meet

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is held in the Assembly Room of the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center.

Do you love attending the annual, family-friendly Prairie Days? Attend this meeting to find out how the Friends are helping to put on this year’s event later in the month on Sept. 28 and 29. For their “program,” they will help the staff complete rag doll kits, prep cans for tin smith lanterns and mark rocks and bags for tic tac toe. These are popular children’s craft activities at Prairie Days. Many hands make light work. They will also have yard signs ready to be picked up. Place one in your yard to help us promote the event.

Please come and find out more about the organization. For more information, call the park office at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.