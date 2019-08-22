Open house for Sharp’s retirement

GREENVILLE – Evelyn Sharp recently announced her retirement after 36 years in the hairstyling business. It started in 1983 when she completed her training and opened her own business, Clippers on State Route 502 outside of Greenville (along with pumping gas and waiting on customers in their little store).

She left that business to manage Regis from 1995 until 2005. She had a short six-months at the Beauty Salon until D & Co. Stylists was finished. She worked there from Aug. 1, 2006 until Aug. 31, 2019 when she decided to retire (or hang up her cape).

In addition to her daily work, Sharp used her cosmetology skills as a facilitator for the American Cancer Society’s Look Good Feel Better program through Wayne HealthCare. She has been participating in the program for the past five years. The program promotes skincare and application of makeup during chemo treatments to help women feel good about themselves.

She was also a co-sponsor of their in-shop program at D & Co. Stylists where they teamed up with Darke County Developmental Disabilities to pamper and do hairdos and makeup for those attending the Spring Formal Dance sponsored by Versailles Christian Church’s youth group. This has been something they’ve enjoyed doing for the past six years.

In her spare time, Sharp worked beside her late husband, Cork, and son at the Elks. She also donated a lot of time to the Humane Society and Paws Bingo.

An open house will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., JT’s Party Room in Greenville. All those wishing to celebrate with her are welcome to attend. They ask for cards only and please write a special moment you’ve shared with Sharp. They will also accept food for dogs and cats to be donated to the Humane Society.