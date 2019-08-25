GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1989 held its 30th year reunion on Aug. 17 at the Greenville VFW Post. Members attending were (front row) Kelley Ludlow Crist, Susan Clark Stall, Tracy Shumaker Jarvis, Pat Onkst, Becky Powers Dinnen, Kendra Bard Haworth, Jason Haworth, Tracy Howard Schaar, Tonnya McGlinch, Chad Baughman, Melinda Thompson, Jenny Sleppy Foster, Heather Gilbert Wood, Laurie Hanish Westheimer, (back rows): Lynn Crist, Eric Strait, Lloyd Gerald Fort, Greg Weidner, Doug Alexander, Steve Plessinger, Barry Blanton, Kerry Pohl, Chuck Swank, Brian Marcum, Travis Teaford, Jason Perdue, Chad Longfellow, Stephen Bucklew, Julie Shuttleworth Monnin, Trent Thompson, Josh Keller, Tammy Supinger Royster, Becky Cox Satullo and Scott Coffman.

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of 1989 held its 30th year reunion on Aug. 17 at the Greenville VFW Post. Members attending were (front row) Kelley Ludlow Crist, Susan Clark Stall, Tracy Shumaker Jarvis, Pat Onkst, Becky Powers Dinnen, Kendra Bard Haworth, Jason Haworth, Tracy Howard Schaar, Tonnya McGlinch, Chad Baughman, Melinda Thompson, Jenny Sleppy Foster, Heather Gilbert Wood, Laurie Hanish Westheimer, (back rows): Lynn Crist, Eric Strait, Lloyd Gerald Fort, Greg Weidner, Doug Alexander, Steve Plessinger, Barry Blanton, Kerry Pohl, Chuck Swank, Brian Marcum, Travis Teaford, Jason Perdue, Chad Longfellow, Stephen Bucklew, Julie Shuttleworth Monnin, Trent Thompson, Josh Keller, Tammy Supinger Royster, Becky Cox Satullo and Scott Coffman.