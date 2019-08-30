Wakefield reunion planned

GREENVILLE – Wakefield’s 171st Harvest Home Reunion will be held at North Park, Lease Avenue, Greenville, on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2 p.m.

The theme for the 2019 rally will be Storybook Land in respect to the numerous events and establishments that historical Wakefield stood for.

The Lease sisters, Betty and Marilyn, are the third generation of the Maximillium and Charlotte Leis-Lease, and have compiled numerous research, and written four books about their legacy.

There will also be picture displays on the various business sites in an area known as Greenville’s northern business district, today.

The Harvest Home Wreath will be placed within the Wakefield Cemetery during the event.

Everyone is welcome to join n with their pioneer stories and share their memories.

For more information, email fritz1356@roadrunner.com.