Real Estate 8.27 to 8.30.2019

Adams Township

Lee Ginger and Gary Lee Godfrey JT & SURV, Ginger L. Godfrey and Gary L. Godfrey as trustee of the Ginger L. Godfrey and Gary L. Godfrey trust, 230 North High St., 0 acres, $0.00 Ann Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull co-trustees of the A. Jean Dull aka Jean Dull Trust, Ann C. Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull, 525 North Bridge St., 0.5 acres, $0.00 Ann Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull co-trustees of the A. Jean Dull aka Jean Dull Trust, Ann C. Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull, 532 Bridge St., 0.577 acres, $0.00 Ann Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull co-trustees of the A. Jean Dull aka Jean Dull Trust, Ann C. Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull, Bridge St., 0.544 acres, $0.00 Ann Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull co-trustees of the A. Jean Dull aka Jean Dull Trust, Ann C. Dull Marchal and Gregory R. Dull, Bridge St., 0.766 acres, $0.00

Greenville Township

Kari E. Holmes and Kent D. Holmes, Brooke L. and Charles B. Williams JT SURV, 7686 Ravenwood Drive, 2.902 acres, $265,000 Lisa E. and Arlie Wayne Combs JT SURV, Stacy R. and Andrew D. Bush JT SURV, 5982 Anna M. Ave., 0 acres, $263,000 Mark A. Isenhouer, Linda J. Buckingham, 1372 Chippewa, 0 acres, $145,000 Margaret H. and William E. Byrd, Margaret H. Byrd and William E. Byrd trustees of the Laurel Trust, 1253 Sugar Maple, 0 acres, $0.00 Linda M. and Kent E. Sharp JT SURV, Geoffrey P. Surber, 310 East Park Drive, 0 acres, $174,000 Treva Irene Orange, Julia Cunningham, and Daniel Cunningham, Julia Cunningham and Daniel Cunningham, 415 Ave. B, 0 acres, $0.00 Treva Irene Orange, David Barker, Julia Cunningham, and Daniel Cunningham, Irene Treva Orange, Julia Cunningham, and Daniel Cunningham, 415 Ave. B, 0 acres, $0.00 Janet Weyant, Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund a LLC, 311 Anderson, 0 acres, $23,334

Harrison Township

Janet R. and Jack E. Keiser JT SURV, Jack E. Keiser, New Madison-Coletown, 19.856 acres, $0.00 Brooke Williams, Noah C. Shephard, 1641 New Garden, 2.149 acres, $152,500 Farmers State Bank, Jamie Michael Fisherback, 315 East Washington St., 0.267 acres, $47,500

Jackson Township

Gertrude Van De Pitte, Elizabeth A. and John A. Hannan Jr., 517 East Elm St., 0 acres, $23,334

Mississinawa Township

Bernice M. and James W. Moneysmith JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, Wilson, 40 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, Michael A. Strohl, 1118 McFeeley-Petry, 2.462 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, 564 McFeeley-Petry, 40 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, 564 McFeeley-Petry, 159.5 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, Wilson, 48.3 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, McFeeley-Petry, 40 acres, $0.00 Kimberly A. and Michael A. Strohl JT SURV, James W. Moneysmith, Peters, 78.59 acres, $0.00 Sharon M. and Kevin J. Fortkamp, Sharon M. and Kevin J. Fortkamp, Peters, 38.985 acres, $0.00 Sharon M. and Kevin J. Fortkamp, Sharon M. and Kevin J. Fortkamp, Peters, 23.642 acres, $0.00

Monroe Township

Travis E. Hoening, Andrea Michelle Cantrell, 9136 St. Rte. 722, 0.5 acres, $135,000

Neave Township

Helen M. Willman aka Helen E. Willman, Sonya E. and Phillip D. Reier, 4445 US Rte. 127, 1.37 acres, $35,000

Richland Township

Kimberly J. and George William Klipstine as trustees of the Kimberly J. and George William, Klipstine Joint Trust, Patricia A. and John F. Brandt JT SURV, Steffen, 12.444 acres, $82,000

Twin Township

Cheryl K. and David L. Fine JT SURV, Brenda S. Harleman, 6703 Dull, 0 acres, $133,000 Gretchen A. Baumle and Gregory T. Baumle JT SURV, Judith A. and Terry L. Mills JT SURV, 102 East Woodside, 0 acres, $180,000 Shirley A. and Mark S. Norris, Shirley A. Norris, 104 Northmoor Dr., 0 acres, $0.00 Jack L. Pyles, Leslie and Jon E. Hulett JT SURV, 201 South High St., 0.205 acres, $72,500

Washington Township

Margaret H. and William E. Byrd, Margaret H. and William E. Byrd trustees of the Laurel Trust, West St. Rte. 571, 0 acres, $0.00 Margaret H. and William E. Byrd, Margaret H. and William E. Byrd trustees of the Laurel Trust, 1045 West St. Rte. 571, 0 acres, $0.00

Wayne Township

Karen A. Goubeaux a trustee of the Karen A. Goubeaux Revocable Trust, Sandee K. and Ted J. Detrick JT SURV, 9036 Long St., 4.119 acres, $425,000

Lisa A. and Kent L. Barga JT SURV, Jacqueline M. Grilliot, 243 Jackson, 0 acres, $110,000 Kathleen A. and Robert J. Frey JT SURV, One Five Whiskey LLC, 750 East Main St., 0 acres, $165,000 Kristina E. Treon, Elleah M. and Joel A. Meyer JT SURV, 130 Main St., 0 acres, $191,500 Lyndsey Ann Ross and Ryan Matthew JT SURV, Suzette J. and Larry H. Kruckeberg JT SURV,

249 Reed Ave., 0 acres, $149,000 Jane A. and Vernon E. Monnin, Center and Main LLC an Ohio Limited Liability Company, 30 Center, 0 acres, $75,000