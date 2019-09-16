Tickets available for Bradford Lions BBQ dinner

BRADFORD — The Bradford Lions are hosting a BBQ chicken and pork chop dinner on Sunday, Oct. 6. All dinners are carryout and presale tickets at $8 each needed.

Tickets may be purchased at both Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance or from any Bradford Lions or Lioness members. You may also call Joanne Ferree 620-7225 or Kathy Myers 448-2667 by the ticket deadline purchase date of Sunday Sept 29th.

Dinners consist of one half BBQ chicken or 2 pork chops served with chips, applesauce, and roll prepared by Romer’s Catering. Dinners may be picked up on Sunday, Oct 6 at Clark’s Pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Profits will be used for purchasing eye exams and glasses, recognizing students and other ongoing Bradford Lion Community projects.

We thank you for your support.