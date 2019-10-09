Helping Hands plan bazaar

GREENVILLE – Helping Hands 4-H Club will be holding its third annual holiday craft and vendor bazaar on Oct. 19. The bazaar will be held at the Greenville Moose Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome.

Some of the vendors include Pink Zebra, Saltz and Scentz, Usborne Books, Scentsy, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, homemade soaps, crocheted and home sewn items, woodcrafts, homemade pottery, American Girl doll clothes, and much more. Also, club members will hold a bake sale. Proceeds from the bazaar will help the club adopt a family for Christmas. Come out and do some early Christmas shopping.