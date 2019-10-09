Posted on by

Helping Hands plan bazaar


The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be held Oct. 19 at the Greenville Moose Lodge.

The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be held Oct. 19 at the Greenville Moose Lodge.


Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – Helping Hands 4-H Club will be holding its third annual holiday craft and vendor bazaar on Oct. 19. The bazaar will be held at the Greenville Moose Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome.

Some of the vendors include Pink Zebra, Saltz and Scentz, Usborne Books, Scentsy, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, homemade soaps, crocheted and home sewn items, woodcrafts, homemade pottery, American Girl doll clothes, and much more. Also, club members will hold a bake sale. Proceeds from the bazaar will help the club adopt a family for Christmas. Come out and do some early Christmas shopping.

The Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be held Oct. 19 at the Greenville Moose Lodge.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_helping-hands-Bazaar-w.jpgThe Helping Hands Holiday Bazaar will be held Oct. 19 at the Greenville Moose Lodge. Courtesy photo