Bradford Public Library open June 8

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library is pleased to announce that we will be opening doors for patrons on Monday, June 8, 2020. During this phase we will have some limitations for patrons who wish to come in to utilize our services. Please note the following before you plan your next visit to BPL:

Patrons who are in “at-risk” categories will be encouraged to come in before 11 a.m. each day we are open. Please respect our elderly, pregnant, and others with underlying health conditions and refrain from coming until after 11 a.m. each day.

Patrons will be required to wear a face covering while in the main library room. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one. Please be sure to wash your face covering and bring it with you on your next visit. Patrons not wanting to wear a mask can still take advantage of our foyer pick up and curbside delivery options. Patrons not wishing to wear a face covering in need of faxing and copying service may call ahead to schedule a time to meet staff in the foyer. Fax confirmations sheets and copies may be picked up in the foyer after. Unfortunately, those not wanting to wear a face covering will not be permitted to use computers. WiFi will still be available in the parking lot.

Number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 at a time. We ask that you limit the number of children you bring with you in order to accommodate as many families as possible. Children 13 and under must be with an adult at all times.

Computer use will resume on June 8. Patrons will be limited to 30 minutes a day. If no one is waiting to enter the building or use a computer, time may be increased to 1 hour per patron. We will have a limited number of computers available. Please ask about our laptops for adults and Chrome Books for students!

Book returns will only be handled in the book drops. No books are to be returned in the main library. We unfortunately cannot accept donations at this time.

Our restroom will be closed to the public during this phase. The Community Room will not be in use during this phase for meeting not related to library business. We apologize for the inconvenience.

BPL staff are happy to continue offering foyer pick up and curbside delivery during this phase to any patron not comfortable coming in to the library. Simply call to request your material and let staff know which service you would like to use. We will have items ready by the next business day. You may order material online from our catalog at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org

Summer Reading registrations and reading logs are available in the foyer and on the main street doors. Craft kit sign-ups for our Facebook Live events are in the foyer. You may also call to sign up for kits.

We look forward to seeing you back in the library. Please call our staff at 937-448-2612 if you have questions about our reopening or summer reading program.