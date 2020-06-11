New Madison Library summer programs offered

NEW MADISON — Like everything else, Summer Reading looks a bit different this year at New Madison Public Library.

Because of changes in our ability to host programming inside the library, we will be providing Creative Kits four times during June and July. Kits will include directions and supplies to complete several fun projects that normally would have been completed here.

The Creative Kits will be available for curbside pickup, and you will have the entire week to get yours. Simply call us for a curbside pickup appointment.

Activities and projects can be completed over the course of two weeks, and then it is time to pick up a new Creative Kit. Because we miss all of you, we also encourage you to share your finished projects on our Facebook Page or our Instagram @ NMPL45346. You can also email pictures to Info@mynmpl.org

If you have questions, please call 937-996-1741 and ask for Stephanie.

Creative Kits Pickup Dates:

Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12

Monday, June 22 to Friday, June 26

Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10

Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 24