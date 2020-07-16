Brick Street Block Party coming to Arcanum

ARCANUM – SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency is hosting a Brick Street Block Party, July 24 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Arcanum with the proceeds from the event going to the local Give Thanks Foundation.

“Give Thanks feeds families during Thanksgiving time,” said Tracy Fout. “The funds from this Brick Street Block Parting will go to the Give Thanks fund.”

“We will be feeding families again this Thanksgiving, also we have decided to help with going back to school,” Fout added. “Kids in need going back to school; clothes, backpacks, supplies even with the COVID, if people need masks or whatever, some of the additional proceeds will go to that event as well this year.”

The event will include a cornhole tournament, a 3-point basketball shooting contest, a football throw, a water balloon toss and a family scavenger hunt with prizes to be awarded and a 50-50 drawing at 9 p.m.

“We decided since we have been blessed this year, we want to give back,” said Tracy Fout. “We’re giving away some free food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. We have a band coming in, have a little opening act, starting at 7 p.m. and then we have a band starting after that, just trying to get a lot of the local kids involved.”

“The food will be on the house,” Fout added. “We have a lot of great sponsors locally to help fund the event. We are doing a one day blowout and trying to have a little community involvement and give back.”

The Friday event will also include an Auto Show with no entry fees and judging during the show. Sign-up will take place at the event.

“We have been able to stay open through all this time and grow our business here,” said Fout. “As an agency we try to influence the next generation of kids to say; it’s not all about you, it’s about what we can give back to our local communities and make things great and a good reason to stay here.”

“We don’t care where you come from, if you want to stop in – stop in,” Fout concluded.

SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency is owned by Tracy Fout and James Leichty.

(L-R) SLR-Troutwine Insurance Agency employees: Tori Landis, Jaime LeVeck, Belle Cable and Tracy Fout. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_8-inch-Troutwine.jpg (L-R) SLR-Troutwine Insurance Agency employees: Tori Landis, Jaime LeVeck, Belle Cable and Tracy Fout. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330