Greenville Library reminds patrons to return books

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library still has a great deal of empty shelf space due to many books not having been returned to the Library. As we know, when COVID-19 struck back in March, everything went into lockdown suddenly. Many patrons had materials checked-out and were unable to return them for the next two months. When the Library partially opened in May, materials could be returned by putting them into the bookdrop.

Because there was such a long break between taking books home and the opportunity to return them, many patrons have forgotten they have library materials checked out.

Just a friendly reminder to call or stop by the library to inquire if you have any overdue books or DVDs. Please bring back any items to the library, as there are no fines for returned materials. The library would like to keep the shelves stocked for patrons.