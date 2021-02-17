Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Gunther, a 4-year-old neutered male Australian Cattle Dog Mix, is a very sweet boy who walks great on a leash. Gunther gets along with the other dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, and is up to date on vaccines, including rabies. He is heartworm negative, and micro-chipped. The adoption fee is $80, cash or check.

The The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.