Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that in densely populated urban areas, like Chicago (which has 2.7 million people living within the city limits) feral cats might assist in reducing the growing rat problems — especially, after the COVID shutdowns. After trapping feral cats humanely, rescue organizations will spay or neuter them. Feral cats that can’t thrive in a home or shelter environment, or cannot return to their feral colonies, are put to “work,” helping to control the rodent population in large cities. Since 2012, Chicago’s Tree House Humane Society has released more than 1,000 feral cats in its “Cats at Work” Program.

Dennis, a 4.5-year-old male black Domestic Shorthair, is a cautious “cool cat” who enjoys lounging and watching people.

Annette, a 4.5-year-old female black Domestic Shorthair, is Dennis’ curious sister, who enjoys her surroundings and independence.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Dennis https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Dennis-2-.jpg Dennis Courtesy of Rob Penrod Annette https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Annette.jpg Annette Courtesy of Rob Penrod