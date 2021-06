GREENVILLE —One person entered a change of plea in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Audrey R. Johnson, 29, of Greenville pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony. She faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. She will be sentenced on Thursday, July 15.

Johnson https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_johnsonmug.jpeg Johnson