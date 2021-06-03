Greenville Police blotter

TRESPASSING

May 21, 3 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Short Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. While en route to the scene, police observed Daniel Sullenbarger, who was nude, in the 100 block of North Main Street. Sullenbarger had blood on both of his forearms. The male complainant identified Sullenbarger as the subject that who had walked into the front door of his residence on Short Street without permission. The complainant said that he saw Sullenbarger in his kitchen fully nude. Sullenbarger was transported to Wayne HealthCare and issued citations for trespassing and public indecency.

VANDALISM

May 24, 11:11 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Greenville Senior High School at 100 Greenwave Way in reference to vandalism. Upon arrival officers met with the school janitor who advised he received a call from a friend stating there were multiple juveniles out around the school. He advised he walked outside the high school building to see about 12 to 13 juveniles running from the area. He said all individuals were wearing black and dark colored clothing with their faces painted black. Police observed the building was covered with toilet paper and also yellow caution tape. It did not appear that there had been any physical damage done to the building. There are currently no suspects in this case.

May 27, 11:04 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 900 block of East Main Street in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival, police spoke with the male complainant, a Rumpke employee, who said that over the last four weeks someone has written political commentary in chalk on the dumpster that sits at the rear of the property. On this particular incident the suspect(s) wrote “Trump sucks” in yellow chalk and then covered it with a clear coat so it couldn’t be erased. There are no suspects at this time.

THEFT

May 26, 4:50 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival officers met with victim, Kaitlyn Schmidt, who advised that she believed her Red iPhone with a pink and gold case was stolen from her front yard. Schmidt said that attached to the cell phone was a pink wallet card holder containing credit cards. There are no suspects at this time.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

May 30, 3:16 a.m.: Police responded to the 600 block of North Broadway Street to a report of littering. Upon arrival, police were informed an individual defecated on the property of Matthew Guyette. Guyette stated he witnessed the subject squat down by the shrubs on his property, and stated he was urinating and or defecating. Guyette stated he confronted the individual who got up and walked north on North Broadway Street. Police made contact with a subject matching the description given and he identified himself as Jerry Detrick. Detrick eventually admitted to officers that he urinated in Guyette’s yard and, in the past also defecated in Guyette’s yard multiple times. Detrick said he did it because the residents of the property are Democrats and stated he was a “Trump man.” Officers issued Detrick with a misdemeanor citation for littering.