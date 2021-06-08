GHS class of 2021 graduates

The GHS class of 2021 graduated on Saturday evening in front of a packed stadium.

The GHS class of 2021 was welcomed by the Greenville City Schools Superintendent Douglas Fries.

The class of 2021 heard remarks from Greenville Board of Education President Krista Stump.

The procession of the GHS class of 2021.

Graduating seniors Ryleigh Barber, Brooke Garber and Macey Zehringer sing the Star-Spangled Banner.

The GHS class of 2021 graduated on Saturday evening in front of a packed stadium.