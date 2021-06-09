Two enter guilty pleas in court

GREENVILLE —Two people entered guilty pleas in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Vincent J. Veloz, 25, of Celina, entered a guilty plea on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony. As a part of the plea, the original charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was amended to burglary, a second-degree felony. He faces two-to-12 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, neither of which are mandatory. He will be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 2.

Russell E. Baker Jr., 42, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea on count two of failure to comply with the order of a peace officer, a third-degree felony. As a part of the plea, count one of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. Baker was sentenced to one year in prison with 59 days credited and his license will be suspended for three years. Upon completion of his jail time, Baker faces a mandatory three years of post-release supervision.

Baker Jr. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_rbjr.jpeg Baker Jr.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com.

