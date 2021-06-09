Greenville police blotter

DECEASED

June 6, 6:11 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, police performed life-saving measures on the male subject until Greenville Township rescue arrived on scene a short time later and began working on him. Greenville Township Rescue attempted to revive the subject without success, and the subject was pronounced dead. Coroner’s investigator Joe Vanvickle was then requested to come to the scene to began his investigation.

DRUGS

June 6, 7:48 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, police observed a male subject unresponsive on the bedroom floor. Greenville Rescue arrived on scene and administered one dose of NARCAN. After the dose, the male subject woke up and admitted that he used fentanyl. He signed a refusal for treatment with paramedics.

WARRANT

June 4, 6:50 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Riffle Avenue in reference to a wanted person. Upon arrival officers made contact with Elizabeth Garland. While one officer spoke with Garland, another officer took position in the rear of the listed residence. While watching the back window police observed Neal open the curtains to a back bedroom window. Police then heard the side window of the listed residence open, then came around the corner of the house and observed Neal jump from the window and onto the ground. Neal was then arrested on a warrant through Greenville PD for failure to appear on an original charge of DUS with a bond of $1525 and a felony warrant through Darke County on an original charge of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to comply with the signal of an officer. He was transported to the Darke County Jail.

June 5, 6:53 a.m.: Police observed Daniel Bullock, exit a vehicle in the Wayne HealthCare parking lot and begin walking westbound towards Sweitzer Street after he saw officers. Police were familiar with Bullock and had prior knowledge that he had an active felony warrant for his arrest through adult parole. Officers drove up next to Bullock as he crossed the street and called him by name. As they did Bullock looked at the officers and kept walking westbound. After a short foot pursuit, Bullock stopped and put his hands up. Officers confirmed his warrant, arrested him and transported him to the Darke County Jail.

THEFT

June 3, 6:27 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Third Street in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival, police spoke to owner, Marshal Zeller, who stated an unknown person had stolen his trailer. The trailer was parked behind the house next to the alley and was last seen this past Monday on May 31, around 5 p.m. Zeller told police he hadn’t given anyone permission to use the trailer. There are no cameras in the area of where the trailer was taken from. The trailer was put into the system as stolen. There are no leads or suspects at this time.

DUI

June 1, 2:58 p.m.: Officers observed a red Ford Taurus traveling southbound on S. Ohio Street, go left of the center of the roadway, then over correct over the white fog line and nearly off the roadway. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police made contact with the driver, Ladasia Rindler. Officers asked Rindler to exit the vehicle and perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. After failing the tests, police placed her under arrest for OVI. She was transported to the Greenville PD where she was charged with OVI and Lanes of Travel.