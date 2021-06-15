Police find unidentified body

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department is working to identify a body found early Tuesday morning on the west side of Greenville. At approximately 3:30 a.m. a Greenville Police Officer reported, that while on routine patrol, a body of an unidentified person was found in the area of the old West Side Elevators located at 102 Vine Street in Greenville. The Darke County Coroner’s Office, as well as the Greenville Fire Department, were requested to the scene to assist with the early morning investigation into the gruesome discovery.

According to Chief Eric Roberts, of the Greenville Police Department, the body was released to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to aid in the identification of the deceased. Although the nature and cause of the death remain unknown Chief Roberts added that foul play is not believed to be a factor in the investigation at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Coroner’s Office. Additional information will be updated as details become available.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_bodyfound1.jpeg

Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Jim by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Jim by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com.