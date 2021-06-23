Commissioners discuss airport, juvenile court

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Darke County Airport and the Darke County Juvenile Court. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved Resolution (R-196-2021), to receive $26,000 from the 2021 FAA Coronavirus Response Grant. The grant will mainly go toward reimbursing salaries at the Darke County Airport that were affected by COVID-19 due to time off.

The commissioners approved a Termination of Services Agreement between Darke County and Twin Township regarding delegation of powers and to provide zoning inspector and clerk services. In the termination letter, Twin Township trustees thanked Darke County for its service over the past nine years, and stated their intent to hire a township constituent to fill the position. The termination of the services is effective October 1, 2021.

Lastly, the board approved a Renewal Agreement for Services to Youth between the Central Ohio Youth Community Residential Center (COY/CRC) and Darke County Juvenile Court. The agreement stated COY/CRC will continue to receive juveniles from Darke County for the secure correctional program. During their placement the juvenile will participate in programs, receive intervention and education services. Darke County agreed to pay $190 per day for each child placed in the center, and will do so at the end of each month upon receiving itemized invoices.

By Abigail Miller

