Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

June 23, 11:37 a.m.: Upon arrival, police spoke to victim, Stephanie Cruze, who stated that an unknown person or persons slashed the passenger side tires, and one drivers side tire on her vehicle. Cruze stated that it occurred between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on June 23. Cruze’s vehicle was legally parked on East Fifth Street facing westbound. There were no cameras found that would have the incident on video. Cruze stated there is no one mad at her that she is aware that would do it. There are no suspects or witnesses in this case.

THEFT

June 24, 4:03 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Greenville PD in reference to a possible theft complaint that happened in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. The victim Ryan Hiestand said when he woke up he could not find his wallet. Heistand stated that Cody Waterbeck, Christoper Pompa, Kim Osterholt, Anthony Frazier, Kayla, and Bobby Yoder were all at the residence. Officers spoke with all of the listed subjects and each advised that they did not see the wallet or take the wallet. They were advised if they found it to contact the police department. Ryan Hiestand and his girlfriend both gave written statements about what happened. There are no leads as of now to where the wallet is located. Nothing further to report.

TRAFFIC

June 26, 5:56 a.m.: Officers observed a red Chevrolet Aveo traveling in the same direction as them turn into a driveway that it did not belong as soon as police started traveling behind it. Police performed a random vehicle registration check which revealed that the registration belonged to a tan 2006 Buick. A short time later, the listed vehicle exited the driveway that it parked in and police initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for fictitious registration on East Water Street near Walnut Street. Upon initial contact, the female operator provided a social security number for identification and she advised she did not have her license. The SSN provided belonged to Jodi Rutter. Officers then asked the female her date of birth, which she gave, and then later changed. Both date of births provided were false and through investigation, police determined the identity provided was also false. The female then provided her true identity of Megan Rutter and was confirmed. Rutter was issued a citation for driving under suspension and furnishing false information to avoid a ticket, then released from the scene.

WARRANT

June 27, 5:45 p.m.: Police responded to the 1300 block of Jackson Street in reference to a suspicious persons complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed a male subject they immediately recognized as Bryan Black, walking southbound on Jackson Street. Black had an injury on his nose which was bleeding. Dispatch advised that Black had an active warrant on a parole violation through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority, no bond. The warrant was confirmed and police detained Bryan, placing him into handcuffs which were gap checked and double locked. Officers then transported Bryan to Wayne Healthcare where he was treated for his injuries, and then transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office jail where he was released to staff.

June 27, 3:14 a.m.: Police observed a male subject walking northbound near the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street. Officers pulled up next to the subject and asked him his name which he stated it was Mario Lanham. Dispatch advised that Greenville PD had a warrant for Lanham for failing to appear for a theft charge, bond $575. Police placed Lanham in handcuffs which were double locked and gap checked. Mario’s warrant was confirmed and officers transported him to the Darke County jail where he was released to staff.