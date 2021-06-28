Commissioners discuss jail renovations

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the Darke County Jail and the local emergency planning committee. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board recommended that the Darke County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) appoint new members presented to the board on a revised list. The commissioners established a LEPC in 1987, and in 2006, Commissioner Matt Aultman was appointed as the official representative from the board of Darke County Commissioners to the LEPC.

Next, the board approved Resolution (R-205-2021), for an application for grant assistance from Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction to fund upgrades to the security systems at the Darke County Jail under Senate Bill 310 Local Jails Projects Capital Improvement Program, in which the state has set aside $50 million for assistance.

More specifically, the grant would fund a two-way communications system as well as upgrades to the security video system and electronic door control system for the county jail. The project cost is approximately $1.6 million.

Included in the Resolution, the board pledged to fund up to 10 percent of the project cost, which is estimated at approximately $163,000.

Commissioner Mike Stegall said the grant would make a big impact.

“This money we’re applying for will go a long way to answering some of the questions and problems we have out at the jail,” he said. “This should help modernize and update the jail, so we’re hoping we get the grant.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

