GREENVILLE — One person entered a change of plea in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Alfred L. Pettie, 77, of Union City, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of property, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. As a part of the plea, the original charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was amended. He was sentenced to pay court costs.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

